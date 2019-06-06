Jun 06, 2019 / 03:40PM GMT

John Charles Kreger - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner & Healthcare Services Analyst



All right. Good afternoon, everyone. We'll get started. Our next session is Dentsply Sirona. Thanks for coming. I'm John Kreger, the research analyst at Blair that covers Dentsply and the dental space. I am required to tell you that you can get a complete list of research disclosures or potential conflicts at our website, williamblair.com.



What we're going to do in the next 0.5 hour is get an update from Don Casey, the CEO. And then anyone who wants to take part in Q&A, we will do that upstairs on the second floor in the Adler room starting at 11:20.



So I will now turn it over to Don. Thank you.



Donald M. Casey - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - CEO & Director



Thanks, John. Thank you. And thanks for joining us today. I was going to correct John because we're Dentsply Sirona. We work very hard to create one company.



Obviously, our forward-looking statements, you guys have all seen that before.



So if we start,