Q3 2019 Dentsply Sirona Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2019 Dentsply Sirona Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.



And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Mr. John Sweeney, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



John Sweeney - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Jonathan, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter 2019 earnings conference call. I'd like to remind you that an earnings press release and slide presentation related to this call are available on our website at www.dentsplysirona.com.



Before we begin, please take a moment to read the forward-looking statements on our earnings press release. During today's call, we will make certain predictive statements that reflect our current views about future performance and financial results. We base these statements on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that