Jan 15, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT
Tycho W. Peterson - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst
Okay. We're going to go ahead and kick it off. I'm Tycho Peterson from the life science team. It's my pleasure to introduce our next company this morning, Dentsply Sirona.
For those interested in the breakout, it's going to be right after across the hall in the Borgia room. And with that, let me turn it over to Don.
Donald M. Casey - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - CEO & Director
Thanks so much, Tycho, and it's great to be here. We appreciate the opportunity.
We'll start with just standard forward-looking statements. And look, if I was going to summarize the presentation and what we're trying to accomplish is about a year and a month ago, we announced a pretty comprehensive restructuring. We want to talk about the progress we've been able to make against that and importantly what kind of financial progress we're seeing based on those actions and then really talk about 2020 and beyond. Obviously, this close to earnings season, we're going to be very careful about not pro
Dentsply Sirona Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript
Jan 15, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...