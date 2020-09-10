Sep 10, 2020 / 02:50PM GMT

Jeffrey D. Johnson - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



All right. I think we are back up and running. So yes, I think we are live now. So good morning, everyone. I think we're going to get started. Our next presentation is from Dentsply Sirona, a leading manufacturer. Sorry, I'm having some technical issues. Here we go, a leading manufacturer of dental consumables and equipment products.



Hopefully, as many of you know, my name is Jeff Johnson. I'm the senior medical technology analyst at Baird. And with us today from Dentsply, we're pleased to have Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jorge Gomez; and Vice President of Investor Relations, John Sweeney. Jorge, I'm going to turn it over to you for a few minutes. I think you have a few slides you want to go through, and we'll move from there into Q&A. But Jorge, the floor is yours.



Jorge M. Gomez - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks, Jeff, and good morning, everybody. Yes, we have just 3 slides that we'd like to share j