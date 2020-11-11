Nov 11, 2020 / 01:45PM GMT

Erin Elizabeth Wilson - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst



Good morning, everybody. My name is Erin Wright. I cover the life sciences tools, diagnostics sector at Credit Suisse, and welcome to our 2020 Healthcare Conference. It's the third day of presentations. We hope all have gone well so far. We have Dentsply Sirona with us this morning, so we're excited to have them. This will be a virtual format. If you do have questions following the presentation, you can e-mail me at [email protected], and we'll feel free -- and we'll be happy to pass those along to management.



From Dentsply today, we have CEO, Don Casey; as well as Head of the IR effort, John Sweeney. And I think they will start out with, hopefully, some -- a quick presentation and followed by some Q&A.



I'll hand it over to you, Don. Thanks for joining us today.



Donald M. Casey - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - CEO & Director



Thanks so much, Erin. And first, thanks for inviting us. And hopefully, someb