Sep 15, 2021 / 06:35PM GMT

Jeffrey D. Johnson - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



All right. It looks like we're all here and Jorge and Andrea, I see are well centered there. So you're good. So why don't we get started? So good afternoon, everyone.



My name is Jeff Johnson. I'm the senior medical technology analyst at Baird and our next presentation this afternoon is from DENTSPLY SIRONA, a leading manufacturer of dental consumables and equipment products across the globe. With us today from XRAY from DENTSPLY SIRONA, we're happy to have CFO, Jorge Gomez, and VP of Investor Relations, Andrea Daley. Jorge, I'll turn it over to you. I think you have a couple of slides to go through, and then we'll go straight into Q&A. So thanks for being here.



Jorge M. Gomez - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Sounds good, Jeff. And on behalf of Andrea and myself, thank you for joining today. We're very happy to be able to share some thoughts and answer questions. So let me go briefly through a couple of pages. And starting with descr