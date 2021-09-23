Sep 23, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT

Andrea Daley - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - VP of IR



Welcome to our investment community meeting at DS World 2021. This meeting is being live webcast, and a copy of the presentation and video replay of the meeting will be available afterwards on the Investors section of our website at www.dentsplysirona.com.



Before we begin, please take a moment to read the forward-looking statements in our investment community meeting presentation. During today's meeting, we may make certain predictive statements that reflect our current views about future performance and financial results. We base these statements and certain assumptions and expectations on future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Our most recent Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports list some of our most important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from our predictions.



And with that, I would like to now turn it over to Mr. Jorge Gomez, our Chief Financial Officer.



Jorge M. Gomez - DENTSPLY SIRONA In