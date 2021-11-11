Nov 11, 2021 / 09:20PM GMT

Matthew Stephan Miksic - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Listen, thanks so much for joining us. Sorry, apologies for the late start. I'm very pleased to have the team from Dentsply with us this afternoon. And I'm going to turn it over to Don for some initial comments, and then we'll go into Q&A.



Donald M. Casey - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - CEO & Director



Great. Thanks, Matt. Look, my comments, I'll keep it brief so we can do as many questions as appropriate.



Look, over the last 3.5 years, our story at Dentsply Sirona was coming in and trying to get the organization kind of cleaned up. We had offered a restructuring in -- almost 3 years ago to the day where we said our target would be 3% to 4% growth. We could hit certain headcount targets looking at a 6% to 8% headcount reduction, saving $225 million that was -- we later raised to $250 million, delivering margin improvement to 22%, 2022 and deliver double-digit EPS.



We've made progress against all those goals, and we have, in our opi