Nov 17, 2022 / 12:20PM GMT

Brandon Couillard - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



All right. Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for being here and welcome to the Jefferies 2022 London Healthcare Conference. I'm Brandon Couillard. I cover the dental space here at the firm. It's my pleasure to have Dentsply Sirona with us at the conference this year.



Two new faces, CEO; Simon Campion; and CFO, Glenn Coleman, thank you both for being here.



Glenn G. Coleman - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you for having us.



Simon D. Campion - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity AnalystObviously, both of you have joined the company fairly recently. I would like to just hear why you decided to take on this task? And on the surface, it would seem that both of your respective backgrounds would transfer well to Dentsply's portfolio and current situat