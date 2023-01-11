DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 11, 2023 / 06:30PM GMT

Rachel Marie Vatnsdal Olson - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Hi, everyone. This is Rachel Vatnsdal with the Life Science Tools and Diagnostics team here at JPMorgan. Today, I have Glenn Coleman and Simon Campion from the DENTSPLY SIRONA team, along with the rest of the management team members. (Operator Instructions) So with that, Simon, thank you.



Simon D. Campion - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Good morning. Thank you, Rachel. I appreciate the opportunity to speak to you all today. This slide is our normal safe harbor disclosure slide as I will be making some forward-looking comments today. I join you today with our Chief Financial Officer, Glenn Coleman, with Andreas Frank and Jerry Campbell and also with our Head of Investor Relations, Andrea Daley.



We welcome the opportunity to speak with you here today after what has been a challenging year for our organization. And we are very pleased to have put this behind us and begin moving this organization forward on a path to reestablish credibility with the inve