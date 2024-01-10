DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 10, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Rachel Marie Vatnsdal Olson - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Perfect. Good morning, everyone. This is Rachel Vatnsdal with the Life Science Tools and Diagnostics team here at JPMorgan. Thanks so much for joining us today. I'm joined on stage by the Dentsply Sirona team. So as we typically do with these sessions, it will be 40 minutes, roughly 20 minutes of a presentation followed by 20 minutes of Q&A.



So if any of you in the room do have questions, feel free to either submit them via the portal or you can pin me it directly. And with that, I will pass it off to Simon.



Simon D. Campion - DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you, Rachel. One year into our transformation journey at Dentsply Sirona and following on the heels of our recent Investor Day, and we're pleased to be happy to provide you all an update today. On stage, I'm joined by Glenn Coleman, our Chief Financial Officer; Andreas Frank, our Chief Business Officer; and our Head of Investor Relations, Andrea Daley.



