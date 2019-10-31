Q3 2019 Xylem Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Xylem Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Latino, Senior Director of Investor Relations.



Matthew Latino - Xylem Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, Nicole. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Xylem's Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.



With me today are Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Decker; and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Rajkowski. They will provide their perspective on Xylem's third quarter 2019 results. Following our prepared remarks, we will address questions related to the information covered on the call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this call and our webcast are accompanied by a slide presentation available in the Investors Section of our website at www.xylem.com. A replay of today's call will be available until midnight on November 30, 2019. Please note the replay number is (800) 585-8367 and the confirmation code is 8669179. Additionally, the call will be availabl