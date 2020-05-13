Xylem Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Markos I. Tambakeras - Xylem Inc. - Independent Director



Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It is 11:00 a.m., and the shareholders meeting will now come to order. I am Markos Tambakeras, and I'm the Chair of the Board of Directors of Xylem Inc.



We are holding this meeting virtually to allow all of us to avoid travel and to observe appropriate physical distancing and stay-at-home orders that remain in effect. We hope that you and those close to you are safe and well.



We look forward to a successful meeting and a good engagement with you today. However, because we're in our homes and some of us are relying on mobile phone connections, we ask that you please bear with us in the event of any technical disruptions or communication delays.



On behalf of the Board and over 16,000 company employees, I want to welcome you to the 2020 Annual Meeting. I would like to extend my best wishes to you and your families in these very challenging times.



I would also like to acknowledge the Board members participating virtually in the meeting this morning: Patrick Decker, Xylem's Pr