Brett Kearney - GAMCO Investors, Inc. - Research Analyst



Okay. I'll give the introduction and we'll get Joe's audio up and running in the interim. So as Jose mentioned, next up, we have Xylem. Xylem is a global leader in design and manufacturing of technology [intents] of pumps and services, filtration and disinfection applications, analytics applications and motor, electric and gas meters.



Xylem is the world's largest wastewater pump producer with municipal revenues accounting for approximately $2.7 billion or 55% of the company's 2020 revenue base. Xylem has 180.4 million shares outstanding. The stock trades around $101. $18.2 billion market cap, $1.2 billion in net debt, $19.4 billion total enterprise value.



So joining us today is Mr. Joe Vesey, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. In his role, he's responsible for leading the company's marketing function, focusing on the unique needs of customers and specific industry verticals, expanding digital marketing efforts and building commercial excellence and key account management capabilities. Joe currently serves as Chairman