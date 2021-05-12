Xylem Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Xylem Inc. Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I'd now like to introduce Mr. Chairman, Robert Friel.



Robert Francis Friel - Xylem Inc. - Independent Chairman



Good morning, everyone. It is 11:00 a.m., and the shareholders meeting will now come to order. I am Robert Friel, and I am the Chair of the Board of the Directors of Xylem, Inc. For the well-being and safety of our shareholders, Director nominees and management, we are holding this meeting virtually this year to allow us all to avoid travel and to observe appropriate physical distancing. We hope that you and those close to you are safe and well and extend our best wishes to you and your families in these challenging times.



On behalf of the Board and over 16,000 company employees, I want to welcome you to the 2021 annual meeting. I'd also like to acknowledge the Board members participating in the meeting this morning. Patrick Decker, Xylem's President and CEO; Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Claridad LLC; Jorge Gomez, Chief Financial Officer; DE