Xylem Inc Investor and Analyst Day Transcript

Sep 30, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Matthew Latino - Xylem Inc. - Director of IR



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Xylem's Investor Day. I'm Matt Latino, Vice President of Investor Relations at Xylem. On behalf of the leadership team, I want to thank you for your time and interest in the company. I hope all of you and your loved ones are staying safe and healthy at this time. I speak for all of us in that we wish this meeting was taking place in person at our new meeting space in Washington, D.C., and we look forward to a time, in the hopefully not-too-distant future, to welcome all of you there.



I've been around the company since before our spin-off from ITT 10 years ago next month. Safe to say there's been a lot of change in the business and our portfolio over that time. But we could not be more excited that the best is still yet to come for Xylem.



I'm confident today's presentation will give you a better understanding of our business, an update to our strategy and our long-term financial framework through 2025. With that said, let me take a minute to highlight today's agenda. We're going to have a series of speakers, be