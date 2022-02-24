Feb 24, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Great. So next up, we have Xylem. Xylem is a leading global water technology company with a broad portfolio of products, services and solutions that address customer needs across the water cycle, from the delivery, measurement and use of drinking water to the collection, testing, analysis and treatment of wastewater to the return of water to the environment.



Joining us today in person from Xylem is segment CFO for Applied Water Systems and Americas Commercial Team and Vice President of Investor Relations, Matt Latino. Matt was promoted to his current role last month after first joining Xylem in 2012 and leading Investor Relations since 2017. He previously served in Audit Practice at Deloitte. Xylem has 180.3 million shares outstanding. The stock trades around $89, $16.1 billion market cap, $1.1 billion of net debt, $17.2 billion total enterprise value.



Matt, thanks so much for being here. You have a couple of introductory slides, and then we can fireside chat.



Matthew Latino - Xylem Inc. - Director of IR



Thanks for having me. Goo