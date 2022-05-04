May 04, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Xylem First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Latino, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Matthew Latino - Xylem Inc. - Director of IR
Thank you, Ashley. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Xylem's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Decker; and Chief Financial Officer, Sandy Rowland. They will provide their perspective on Xylem's first quarter 2022 results and discuss the second quarter and full year outlook. Following our prepared remarks, we will address questions related to the information covered on the call. (Operator Instructions)
As a reminder, this call and our webcast are accompanied by a slide presentation available in the Investors section of our website at www.xylem.com. A replay of today's call will be available until midnight on May 11. Please note that replay number is 1 (800) 934-5153 or 1 (402) 220-1182.
Q1 2022 Xylem Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 04, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...