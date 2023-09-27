Sep 27, 2023 / NTS GMT
Brian K. Lee - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - VP & Senior Clean Energy Analyst
All right. We're going to get started with our next panel. And this one is on water, something very important to all of us and to the world, challenges and investment opportunities, in not just water but reliable clean water.
Water remains a topical area from a number of different sustainability vantage points for the markets. Water lies at the cross-section of several industries and as such, in essential and often times overlooked, natural resource. That is a critical input, whether it's sustaining critical infrastructure, maintaining industrial production, it just checks a lot of boxes as we all know.
At the same time, water though this fact is sometimes taken for granted in developed markets is very critical to providing a sustainable and safe living standard for communities across the globe. And thus, in this context, the ability to provide, as mentioned, reliable clean water is a key consideration in the sustainability spectrum. With all this in mind, we've established a diverse mix of wate
Xylem Inc at Goldman Sachs Water Sustainability Forum Transcript
Sep 27, 2023 / NTS GMT
