Q1 2019 Yum! Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Keith Siegner, Vice President, Investor Relations, Corporate Strategy and Treasurer. Please go ahead, sir.



Keith Robert Siegner - YUM!Brands - Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Strategy and Treasurer



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. On our call today are Greg Creed, our CEO; David Gibbs, our President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer; and Dave Russell, our Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller. Following remarks from Greg and David, we'll open the call to questions.



