Q4 2019 Yum! Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 01:15PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Yum! Brands Q4 2019 Earnings Release. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Keith Siegner, Vice President, Investor Relations, M&A, and Treasurer. Sir, please go ahead.



Keith Robert Siegner - YUM!Brands - Inc. - VP of IR, M&A and Treasurer



Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. On our call today are David Gibbs, our CEO; Chris Turner, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dave Russell, our Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller. Following remarks from David and Chris, we'll open the call to questions.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that this conference call includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to future events and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. All forward-looking statemen