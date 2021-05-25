Yum! Brands Inc KFC Investor Day Transcript

May 25, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Jodi Dyer - Yum!Brands - Inc. - VP of Investor Relations and CFO - Yum!Digital&Technology

On behalf of Yum! and the KFC team, we are excited that you're attending our Virtual KFC Investor Day today. I'm Jodi Dyer, and I lead Yum!'s Investor Relations team.



KFC is Yum!'s largest brand with more than 25,000 restaurants in over 145 countries and as of Q1 2021, accounts for approximately 48% of Yum!'s divisional operating profit. KFC is the global leader in the chicken category and one of the largest QSR chains in the world, and it continues to grow. The impressive unit economics fueled by strong franchise partners leads to, on average, a new KFC restaurant opening every 6 hours across the world.



In addition to net new unit development, digital growth has been a meaningful driver. The brand added nearly $4 billion in system sales from digital channels last year alone to grow the KFC digital business to about $10 billion in system sales. To put that in perspective, if the digital business were