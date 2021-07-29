Q2 2021 Yum! Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 12:15PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2021 Yum! Brands, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to Jodi Dyer, Vice President of Investor Relations and CFO, Digital and Technology. Please go ahead.



Jodi Dyer - Yum!Brands - Inc. - VP of IR and CFO of Digital & Technology



Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. On our call today are David Gibbs, our CEO; Chris Turner, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dave Russell, our Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller. Following remarks from David and Chris, we'll open the call to questions.



Before we get started, I would like to remind you that this conference call includes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to future events and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this announcement