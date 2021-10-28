Q3 2021 Yum! Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 12:15PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Third Quarter 2021 Yum! Brands Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Jodi Dyer, Vice President, Investor Relations and CFO, Digital and Technology. Please go ahead.



Jodi Dyer - Yum!Brands - Inc. - VP of IR and CFO of Digital & Technology



Thanks, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. On our call today are David Gibbs, our CEO; Chris Turner, our CFO; and Dave Russell, our Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller. Following remarks from David and Chris, we'll open the call to questions.



Before we get started, I would like to remind you that this conference call includes forward-looking statements that are subject to future events and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this announcement and should be considered in conjunction with the