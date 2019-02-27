Feb 27, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT
Richard S. Newitter - SVB Leerink LLC, Research Division - MD, Medical Supplies & Devices and Senior Analyst
All right. Good morning, everyone. I'm Rich Newitter, medical device analyst here at SVB Leerink. Thanks for joining us this morning. We have Zimmer as this fireside chat. And we're fortunate to have with us Cole Lannum, the Senior Vice President of IR for Zimmer. Welcome, Cole.
Coleman N. Lannum - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. - SVP of IR
Thanks, Rich. Good to be here.
Richard S. Newitter - SVB Leerink LLC, Research Division - MD, Medical Supplies & Devices and Senior Analyst
So as we've been saying for all of these meetings, please, we'd love to keep this interactive. So if you have any questions and you'd like to chime in, raise your hand and I'll keep an eye out and we'll get your question asked.
Coleman N. Lannum - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. - SVP of IR
There'll be a bonus if anyone actually really does ask questions. We're going to keep an eye out for th
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc at Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
Feb 27, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...