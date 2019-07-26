Q2 2019 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Coleman N. Lannum - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. - SVP of IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning. Welcome to Zimmer Biomet's second quarter earnings conference call. I'm joined by Bryan Hanson, Suky Upadhyay and Dan Florin.



Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that our comments during this call will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties.