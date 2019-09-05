Sep 05, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT
Lawrence H. Biegelsen - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst
All right. Good morning. I'm Larry Biegelsen, the medical device analyst at Wells Fargo. And it's my pleasure to host this session with Zimmer Biomet.
With us, we have Cole Lannum, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and IRO. The format is going to be fireside chat. If anybody in the audience has a question, please raise your hand, and we'll call upon you.
So Cole, thank you very much for being here.
Coleman N. Lannum - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. - SVP of IR
Absolutely, Larry. Good to be here. Excuse me just one second, I'm going to grab a water, since if I know you at all, you're going to get me talking plenty during this session. So fire way.
Lawrence H. Biegelsen - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst
The idea is for you to talk more than me, so...
Coleman N. Lannum - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. - SVP of IR
That's a bit of a challe
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc at Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference Transcript
Sep 05, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...