Sep 09, 2020 / 03:20PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Virtual Healthcare Conference. (Operator Instructions) Also, please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. Thank you.



Lawrence H. Biegelsen - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Medical Device Equity Research Analyst



All right. Good morning, everyone. Sorry for the late start here. I'm Larry Biegelsen, the medical device analyst at Wells Fargo. And today, I'm pleased to have with us the management team from Zimmer Biomet. I think the Zimmer folks are going to be just dialing in, so it's going to be audio-only. Joining us from the company are Bryan Hanson, the CEO; Suky Upadhyay, I'm sure I mispronounced her last name, Suky, apologies, the CFO; and Keri Mattox, the Head of Investor Relations.



Everyone, thank you so much for joining us virtually. Can you hear me okay, Keri or Bryan?



Bryan C. Hanson - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Yes, we can hear you fine.



Keri P. Mattox - Zimmer Biome