May 11, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Robert Adam Hopkins - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD of Equity Research



Okay. Sorry about that. All right, sorry, everybody. A little technical difficulty there. I apologize. It's Bob Hopkins from BofA on with the next fireside chat. I really appreciate everybody being here, and we're honored and excited to have the senior leadership team from Zimmer Biomet today. On the line with us is Bryan; and Suky; and Keri, CEO, CFO, Head of Investor Relations. I'm sure everybody knows who they are, and we really appreciate your participation today. So thanks for being here. Bryan, do we have you on the line?



Bryan C. Hanson - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Yes. Can you hear me okay?



Robert Adam Hopkins - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD of Equity Research



Excellent. Yes. We can hear you just fine. And Suky, we have you too, right?



Suketu P. Upadhyay - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Yes. Good to be with you, Bob.

