Jan 05, 2023 / 04:25PM GMT

Jamie Aaron Perse - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Associate



All right. Thank you, everyone, in the audience for joining. I'm Jamie Perse, the healthcare provider analyst here at Goldman Sachs, and I've covered Zimmer for many years. Thank you for both of you for joining. We have Bryan Hanson, the CEO; and Suky Upadhyay, the CFO from Zimmer Biomet. Thank you.



Bryan C. Hanson - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO



Sure. Absolutely. Happy to (inaudible) for you.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - AssociateWell, with this conference, we try to start a little bit high level and we'll certainly get to some Zimmer-specific questions. But big picture, what do you think about for the next 5 years in terms of trends that you need to capitalize on as a company that also might shape medtech over the next 5 years?- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. - Chairman, President & CEO