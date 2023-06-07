Jun 07, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT

Danielle Doria -



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Danielle Doria. I'm with the Jefferies Investment Banking team, and welcome to the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. It is my pleasure to introduce Zimmer Biomet Holdings.



Matthew Charles Taylor - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Great. Thanks, everybody, for joining. I'm Matt Taylor, the U.S. medical supplies and devices analyst here at Jefferies, and we have several members of the Zimmer management team with us today. To my left here is Suky Upadhyay. I think I nailed it again, all right, CFO; and Ivan Tornos as well COO, and then in the audience here, we have Keri Mattox, who heads up the Corp Comms function and is the CAO; and then Zach Weiner, who many of you may know from his days here before he left us to go to Zimmer.



Sorry, this is the [last year], I'll do that. So for this session, we're going to do some Q&A with the team. Always kind of want to give you a chance to kick things off high level and maybe talk a little bit about where we are in the river, how the year's start