Q2 2023 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Zimmer Biomet Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Keri Mattox, Chief Communications and Administration Officer. Please go ahead.



Keri P. Mattox - Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. - SVP and Chief Communications & Administration Officer



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Zimmer Biomet's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Bryan Hanson, our Chairman, President and CEO; and EVP and CFO, Suky Upadhyay; and COO, Ivan Tornos. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that our comments during this call will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties.



Please note, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements even if actual results or future expectations change materially. Please refer to our SEC filings for a de