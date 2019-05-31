May 31, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

A.M. Sacconaghi - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Senior Analyst



I'm Toni Sacconaghi from Bernstein. We're really pleased to have Anders Gustafsson from Zebra Technologies. We're going to do a fireside chat, but Anders is going to start with just an overview of the company and a couple of slides, and then we'll jump in. Welcome and thank you.



Anders Gustafsson - Zebra Technologies Corporation - CEO & Director



Thank you. Thanks for having us, and appreciate all of you taking time to come and listen to our presentation here today. I think we have some people who know us pretty well and some people who might be newer to the story, so I thought we'd go through a few slides to start in fairly rapid fire way here also.



But before we get into the meat of it, we have our safe harbor statement, so I'll let you digest this for a second.



Then I'm starting with the executive summary here. I believe that Zebra offers a compelling investment opportunity for investors. We have a long history of innovation. It helped us to establi