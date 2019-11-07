Nov 07, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT

Richard Charles Eastman - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Just starting before the official timer. But again, good morning, and welcome to the Zebra Technologies presentation. I'm Rick Eastman, senior analyst and managing director, heading up the advanced industrial equipment team here with my wingman and senior associate, Rob Mason.



So pleased to have Zebra here, pleased to have all of you here to listen to Zebra. Zebra Technologies is a global leader in enterprise asset intelligence and provider of tools to enable companies to digitize operations and transform their workflows. Zebra has done this by expanding its market leadership across virtually all of its strategic products, which are foundational in enabling headline themes such as e-commerce and automating a rapidly changing supply chain.



We think it's worth noting Zebra has just marked its fifth anniversary of the Enterprise acquisition, which has effectively tripled the size of Zebra. While we follow some very successful acquisitive companies, we're challenged to identify a tran