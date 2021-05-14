Zebra Technologies Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 14, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Michael A. Smith - Zebra Technologies Corporation - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Michael Smith, Chair of the Board of Zebra Technologies Corporation. Along with my fellow directors and the executive officers of Zebra, I would like to thank you for attending Zebra's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



On behalf of everyone at Zebra, I'd like to first thank all of those working on the front lines who have worked so hard to help keep people safe during this pandemic. The health and well-being of our employees, directors and stockholders are paramount. And in that regard, we've implemented a number of social distancing measures in an effort to protect our employees, including implementing rigorous policies and procedures to ensure a safe working environment, also equipping our worksites and individuals with protective health and safety equipment and expanding opportunities for remote work and limiting employee travel. Our concern extends to you, our stockholders, and for this reason, we have chosen to do this year's annual stockholder meeting in a virtual f