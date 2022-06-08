Jun 08, 2022 / 01:40PM GMT

Damian Karas - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Director and Equity Research Associate of Electric Equipment & Multi-Industry



All right. I think we should get started. Welcome, everyone. Thank you again for joining us for our second day of the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference. And for our discussion here, with Zebra Technologies, very pleased to have joining us Bill Burns, who's Chief Products and Solutions Officer. So with that, why don't we go ahead and get started with the fireside discussion here.



William J. Burns - Zebra Technologies Corporation - Chief Product & Solutions Officer



Sure. Great to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Director and Equity Research Associate of Electric Equipment & Multi-IndustrySo Bill, maybe we could begin with kind of a walk through the various end markets that Zebra competes in.- Zebra Technologies Corporation - Chief