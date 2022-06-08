Jun 08, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
Brian Paul Drab - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner & Analyst
Okay. Welcome, everyone. Good afternoon. My name is Brian Drab. I'm the William Blair industrial technology analyst and the analyst covering Zebra. Today, we're very happy to have with us Anders Gustafsson, CEO; and Head of Investor Relations, Mike Steele. I should be able to say your name better than that right now.
Anders Gustafsson - Zebra Technologies Corporation - CEO & Director
That's all right.
Brian Paul Drab - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner & Analyst
Anders Gustafsson or is it Gustafson?
Anders Gustafsson - Zebra Technologies Corporation - CEO & Director
Either one works.
Brian Paul Drab - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Partner & Analyst
Either one. I've been covering the company for long enough to be able to say his name more articulately than that since
