Q1 2023 Zebra Technologies Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Zebra Technologies First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that today's event is being recorded. And at this time, I would now like to turn the conference over to Mike Steele, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Michael A. Steele - Zebra Technologies Corporation - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Zebra's first quarter conference call. This presentation is being simulcast on our website at investors.zebra.com and will be archived there for at least 1 year.



Our forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially due to factors discussed in our SEC filings. During this call, we will reference non-GAAP financial measures as we describe our business performance. You can find reconciliations at the end of the slide presentation and in today's earnings press release. Throughout this presentation, unless otherwise indicated, our references to sales growth, our yea