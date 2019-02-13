Feb 13, 2019 / 02:05PM GMT

David Miller -



Is that better? There we go. So we're going to run the session as a fireside chat and talk about where Zions is today. And I think for those of you who perhaps are familiar with Zions or learning a little bit about them. Going back to the financial crisis, this is a story of transformation, transformation of the balance sheet, of the corporate structure and I think, more recently, of the technology stack and some of the things that -- well, a lot of that. So we'll provide you with an opportunity to ask questions today.



Questions and Answers:

But let's kick it off. Well, I think we've heard some mixed messages on what's going on the macro front here at this conference. There's been bullishness and people are somewhat optimistic. But couple of other folks, I think, uphold their safety from storm clouds on the horizon. I think your fourth quarter call, your comments were along the lines of seeing no substitute indicators of a cycle turn. Has that changed at all, given what's going on on the trade front and government shutdown? What we're seeing o