Mar 13, 2019 / 05:20PM GMT
Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division - Analyst
Next session with Zions Bancorporation. We have Paul Burdiss here, the CFO; and James Abbott, IR. And just worth noting is, Paul arrived at about 1:00 a.m. last night.
Paul E. Burdiss - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Executive VP & CFO
That's about right.
Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division - Analyst
That's about right. He's here. We have a full slate of meetings and you're looking good.
Paul E. Burdiss - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Executive VP & CFO
Well, thank you.
Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division - Analyst
You're looking good.
Paul E. Burdiss - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Executive VP & CFO
Yes, thanks. Thank you.
Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, LLC, R
Zions Bancorporation NA at RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference Transcript
Mar 13, 2019 / 05:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...