Mar 13, 2019 / 05:20PM GMT

Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division - Analyst



Next session with Zions Bancorporation. We have Paul Burdiss here, the CFO; and James Abbott, IR. And just worth noting is, Paul arrived at about 1:00 a.m. last night.



Paul E. Burdiss - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Executive VP & CFO



That's about right.



Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division - Analyst



That's about right. He's here. We have a full slate of meetings and you're looking good.



Paul E. Burdiss - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Executive VP & CFO



Well, thank you.



Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division - Analyst



You're looking good.



Paul E. Burdiss - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Executive VP & CFO



Yes, thanks. Thank you.



Jon Glenn Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets, LLC, R