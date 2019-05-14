May 14, 2019 / 01:15PM GMT

Matthew John Keating - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Analyst



We're very pleased this afternoon to welcome back Salt Lake City-based Zions Bancorporation to this event.



Zions has been a very consistent presenter at this event. With us from the company is Scott McLean, the President and COO. Many of you remember that Scott last presented here in -- I think, both in 2015 and 2016 at this event. So most -- many of you will be aware that Zions Bancorporation is a bank that focuses primarily on the Western United States, with also a very strong operating franchise in the state of Texas. The bank has been driving growth through its simplification and focus strategy. Most notably, it just came up at first quarter where it saw a very strong loan growth and continued very strong positive operating leverage. So these initiatives are really bearing traction.



And so I'm going to turn the podium over to Scott, who's going to walk us through the most recent update on Zions.



Scott J. McLean - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Preside