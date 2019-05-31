Zions Bancorporation NA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 31, 2019 / 07:00PM GMT

Harris Henry Simmons - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Chairman & CEO



Okay. If you'll take your places. Would like to call the meeting to order. I would like to welcome you to Zions Bancorporation, National Associations 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Before we begin, we request to turn off cellphones, pagers, recorders and other electronic devices. Rules of conduct for the meeting were distributed at the door. Please raise your hand if you need a copy, and they are on the seats as well. The meeting will please come to order. I'm Harris Simmons, I'm the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the bank. Sharing the platform with me is Thomas Laursen, General Counsel of the bank and Secretary of the Meeting. Mr. Laursen, do you have affidavits of the Notice of Meeting and mailing of the notices?



Thomas E. Laursen - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Executive VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Yes, I do.



Harris Henry Simmons - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Chairman & CEO



