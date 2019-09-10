Sep 10, 2019 / 07:30PM GMT
Jason Michael Goldberg - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst
Here we go. If everyone could take their seats, we'll get going. Continuing with this afternoon's presentations, [very pleased to have Zions Bancorporation with us. Zions is a company that operates in one of the most attractive markets in the U.S. From the company, very pleased to have Harris Simmons, Chairman and CEO; and James Abbott, Director of Investor Relations. Harris?
Harris Henry Simmons - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Chairman & CEO
Thanks very much, Jason. Very nice to have all of you here today. I'm going to just spend just a couple of minutes talking a little about the company, background for those who weren't as familiar with us.
We are a $70 billion publicly traded bank. Used to be a bank holding company. We actually merged the holding company into the bank and eliminated a layer of duplicative regulation from the Fed, which has been one of many simplification projects we've been engaged in, in the last few years. We operate in
