Q3 2019 Zions Bancorporation NA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Director of Investor Relations, James Abbott.



James R. Abbott - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Senior VP of IR & External Communications



Thank you, and good evening. We welcome you to this conference call to discuss our 2019 third quarter earnings. For our agenda today, Harris Simmons, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a brief overview of key strategic and financial performance. After which, Paul Burdiss, our Chief Financial Officer, will provide additional detail on Zions' financial condition, wrapping up with our financial outlook. Additional executives with us in the room today include Scott McLean, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Ed Schreiber, Chief Risk Officer.



