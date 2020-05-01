Zions Bancorporation NA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 01, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Harris Henry Simmons - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Chairman & CEO



Welcome to Zions Bancorporation, National Associations 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Rules of conduct for the meeting are posted on the meeting site. Shareholders wishing to vote, ask questions or offer comments must have logged into the virtual meeting with their shareholder control number and should follow the instructions on the meeting site.



The meeting will please come to order. I'm Harris Simmons, Chairman and CEO of the bank. Also participating with me on the call is Thomas Laursen, our General Counsel of the bank and Secretary of the Meeting.



Mr. Laursen, do you have affidavits of the notice of meeting and mailing of the notices?



Thomas E. Laursen - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Executive VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Yes, I have them here.



Harris Henry Simmons - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Chairman & CEO



Thank you. The notice and affidavits will be filed wit