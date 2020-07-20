Q2 2020 Zions Bancorporation NA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

James R. Abbott - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Senior VP of IR & External Communications



Thank you, Latif, and good evening, everyone. We welcome you to this conference call to discuss our 2020 second quarter earnings. For our agenda today, Harris Simmons, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a brief overview of key strategic and financial performance. After which, Ed Schreiber, our Chief Risk Officer, will review the condition of the loan portfolio, the allowance for credit loss and the way in which we are engaging with our customers during this period of economic disruption. After Ed's comments, Keith Maio, our Chief Banking Officer, will provide detail rega