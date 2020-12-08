Dec 08, 2020 / 08:00PM GMT

Ryan Matthew Nash - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



Pleased and excited to have Zions Bancorp. Zions has an excellent job managing its credit exposure during the COVID time frame, building reserves early while also holding tight on expenses and maintaining industry-leading capital. Here to tell us more about the story is Chairman and CEO, Harris Simmons.



Today's presentation is going to be a fireside chat. Just before we get started, Harris, you recently announced news of a medical diagnosis. And I just wanted to say on behalf of myself and the investor community, we obviously wanted to wish you the best of luck during your treatment and really appreciate you taking the time to be with us today, and we just wanted to wish you the best of the walk.



Harris Henry Simmons - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Chairman & CEO



Ryan, thank you very much. Good to be here.



Questions and Answers:

