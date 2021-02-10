Feb 10, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Thomas Beaulieu Michaud - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc. - President & CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the KBW Winter Financial Services Symposium. Once again, this is the 28th straight year that we've done an event like this, and I couldn't be more excited to have Harris Simmons from Zions Bank to come and help us kick off the conference with today's first fireside chat. So welcome back to the conference, Harris. We're delighted to have you with us.



I'd like to remind everybody, our goal for today is not only to talk to Harris about Zions, but Harris has just been a great student of the banking industry for many decades. And I'm really eager to hear more about his thoughts about industry trends that are playing out, and I'd like to let everyone know I've got plenty of questions, excited to talk to Harris, but we do have an opportunity for you to ask questions if you would like to submit them via the online opportunity that you have.



So Harris, welcome, and thanks for joining us.



Harris Henry Simmons - Zions Bancorporation, National Associa