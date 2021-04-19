Q1 2021 Zions Bancorporation NA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 19, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

James R. Abbott - Zions Bancorporation, National Association - Senior VP and Director of IR & External Communications



Thank you, and good evening, everyone. We welcome you to this conference call to discuss our 2021 first quarter earnings.



I would like to remind you that during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements, although actual results may differ materially. Additionally, the earnings release, the related slide presentation and this earnings call contain several references to non-GAAP measures. We encourage you to review the disclaimer in the press release or the slide deck on Slide 2, dealing with forward-looking information and the presentation of non-GAAP measures, which apply equally to the state