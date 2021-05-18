May 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Jason Michael Goldberg - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst



Good afternoon to those in Europe and good morning to those in the United States. Welcome to our Annual Americas Select franchise conference. I'm Jason Goldberg, and I cover the U.S. large-cap banks here at Barclays. Continuing with our string of banks this morning. Very pleased to have Zions Bancorp. Zions is a high-performing regional bank with a branch footprint in the western portion of the United States, leveraging a multi-branded approach, servicing customers in higher growth regions, with a particular emphasis and doing a really strong job in kind of the small business, middle market lending front. From the company, very pleased to have Scott McLean, who is the President. Scott was the -- ran Amegy, their Texas franchise for several years before becoming President and COO about 7 or so years ago. I'll leave it there and turn it over to Scott to take you through some prepared slides and then happy to do Q&A. If you do have questions, please feel free to email me at [email protected] just include